BCECE 2018: First Allotment list of PCM released, admission closes August 1

BCECE 2018: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the first allotment list of the PCM examinations. Students who had already registered for the counselling can check their online allotment status by log in to their account through the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The candidates whose name appeared on the first allotment list can take admission till August 1.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has on June 20 declared the result of BCECE 2018. The examination was conducted on April 29 and 30.

BCECE 2018 PCM Counselling: How to check

Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: View the allotment status

BCECE 2018: Documents required on counselling

-‘ Proof of date of birth (Secondary School Certificate) (Original and two self-attested photocopies).

— Certificate and mark sheet of the qualifying examination issued by the Board/University (Original and two self-attested photocopies). In case the original certificate is not awarded at the level of the School, provisional certificate/ downloaded copy of mark sheet duly authenticated by concerned the school principal.

The PCM counselling is conducted for the students taking admissions into the Engineering colleges.

