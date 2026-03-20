BBOSE Class 10th Results 2025: Scrutiny application starts at biharboardscrutiny.com

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued a notice for teachers, principals, and students regarding the scrutiny (re-counting) of answer sheets for the first Secondary (Class 10) examination held in June 2025 and the second Secondary Examination conducted in December 2025 under the Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE).
The results of these examinations were published on March 12, 2026. Matric students who are dissatisfied with their marks in one or more subjects can apply online for scrutiny between March 20 and March 24, 2026. Applications must be submitted through the official websites — biharboardscrutiny.com and biharboardonline.com, along with a fee of Rs 200 per subject.
The online application process requires candidates to register using their roll number, roll code/study centre code, date of birth, and a password. After logging in, candidates can select the subjects for scrutiny, complete the application form, and make the payment via debit card, credit card, or net banking. Applicants are advised to verify within 24 hours that the payment has been successfully processed.
Scrutiny will involve re-totalling of marks question-wise, checking for any unevaluated answers, and ensuring that marks are correctly recorded on the mark sheet. As a result of scrutiny, marks may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon be declaring the Class 10 matric results. The Indian Express is in the process of confirming when the marksheets will be issued. Last year, BSEB issued the matric results on March 29. Results will be available at the official BSEB websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com, when announced. This year, Indianexpress.com is hosting the Bihar Board Matric result 2026 alongside the official portals. Students will be able to check and download the BSEB matric Class 10 result marksheet using their roll number and roll code.
BSEB held the Class 10 matric 2026 exams in February for around 15.12 lakh students at 1,699 examination centres. Of the 1,512,687 total students, 7,85,722 were girls, and 7,26,961 were boys.