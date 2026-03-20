BBOSE Class 10th Results 2025: Scrutiny application starts at biharboardscrutiny.com

Applications must be submitted through the official websites — biharboardscrutiny.com and biharboardonline.com, along with a fee of Rs 200 per subject.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued a notice for teachers, principals, and students regarding the scrutiny (re-counting) of answer sheets for the first Secondary (Class 10) examination held in June 2025 and the second Secondary Examination conducted in December 2025 under the Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE).

The results of these examinations were published on March 12, 2026. Matric students who are dissatisfied with their marks in one or more subjects can apply online for scrutiny between March 20 and March 24, 2026. Applications must be submitted through the official websites — biharboardscrutiny.com and biharboardonline.com, along with a fee of Rs 200 per subject.