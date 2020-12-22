BBA in family business to PG diploma in data journalism, OP Jindal University launches seven unique courses

New courses to be available from 2021 academic session. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational)

OP Jindal Global University – an Institute of Eminence – launched seven new courses to be available for admission from 2021 academic session. The new courses include BA (Hons.) in Psychology, BA (Hons.) in finance and entrepreneurship, BFA (Hons) bachelor of fine arts, BBA (Hons) in business analytics, BBA (Hons) in the family business, BBA (Hons) in financial markets, and PG Diploma in Data Journalism.

The Jindal School of Journalism and Communication (JSJC), and the Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF) have collaborated to offer PG Diploma in Data Journalism which the varsity claims is first in India. In BBA financial markets, students will learn about various financial data sources and of various tools and techniques to analyse financial data and draw meaningful inferences, claims the institute.

BBA (Hons) in a family business will equip students for the challenges in professionalisation and transformation of family businesses, with a range of electives tailored for family business topics including experiential learning projects and international immersions, as per the varsity.

In BBA business analytics too, students will learn the application of data analytics, identifying appropriate data sources, analysing large volumes of data using appropriate tools and techniques, and drawing relevant business insights from data analysis. Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme enables students to study visual art and also to learn within a broad range of liberal arts courses that brings into perspective social, cultural, and economic elements.

BA (Hons) finance and entrepreneurship will combine entrepreneurial skills and creative abilities with focused training in finance and practical knowledge of technology. In BA (Hons) Psychology, students will learn about psychological theory, experimentation, and practice, as per the official statement by the varsity.

Additionally, the BDes programme offered by the Jindal School of Arts and Architecture (JSAA) will have two new curriculum paths -‘urban planning’, and ‘community planning’, adding to their existing specialisation in ‘interior design’.

