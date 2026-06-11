AIBE 21 Answer Keys Out: Raise objections at allindiabarexaminations.com, till July 17

AIBE 21 provisional answer key released: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the provisional answer keys of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). The answer is available as a PDF on the Council’s official website at allindiabarexaminations.com. Apart from that, the BCI has also released the answer sheets of the candidates who have appeared for the AIBE exam. The exam was conducted on June 7, 2026.

Additionally, question papers have been made available for all the four sets namely, sets-A, B, C, and D. Candidates can use the provisional answer keys to calculate their results by using the sheet, question paper, and the AIBE 21 provisional answer key.

AIBE 21 provisional answer key released: How to check the answer key?

To check the provisional answer key of AIBE 21, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE, at allindiabarexaminations.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for ‘AIBE 21 provisional answer key’ and click on it.

Step 3: The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Search for the answer key in correspondence to your set.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF.

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The objection window is open until June 17 for candidates who wish to challenge the answer key. Once the objections are submitted, candidates are not allowed to make any changes, add new objections or submit any other requests. Candidates can submit objections for multiple questions, though all of them have to be done in a single submission.

A fee of Rs 500 has to be paid for each question. For objections that will be found valid during the review, candidates will be refunded their amount, BCI has clarified.

AIBE 21 provisional answer key released: How to raise an objection?

To raise objections against the answer key of AIBE 21, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIBE.

Step 2: Click on ‘AIBE 21 answer key 2026 objection portal’ on the homepage.

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Step 3: Select the question paper set according to your exam. (Set A,B, C, and D)

Step 4: Identify the questions that you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Pay the required fees for each question.

Step 6: Click on submit. Download and save the receipt.

The qualifying marks of the exam also differ by category. Applicants who are from the general category are required to achieve at least 40 per cent to pass, while for those who are from SC/ ST, 35 per cent marks are required to pass in the examination