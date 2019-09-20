Bankura University UG exam results declared, how to check

Bankura University UG exam results 2019: The University of Bankura released the results for Under Graduate (UG) examinations. The varsity has announced the provisional results for all Undergraduate courses (Honours and Major) programme.

The students can check the results through the website- bankurauniv.ac.in.

“Students can access their Marksheets from their respective login IDs provided,” said the varsity statement. “Principals / TiCs / OiCs can access the results including Marksheets of students and Result Sheets from their respective login IDs provided. The same is also available in the College login IDs,” the notification mentioned.

Bankura University UG exam results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- bankurauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required details- registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.