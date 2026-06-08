Bank of Baroda Apprenticeship 2026: Last day to apply today at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

The Bank of Baroda will close the online application process for the apprentice recruitment today, on June 8. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the apprentice programme are advised to do so quickly to avoid any technical glitches. Candidates can apply by visiting the official apprenticeship portals at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and nats.education.gov.in.
Through this recruitment drive, the bank aims to fill almost 5,000 apprenticeship vacancies in various states and union territories across the country, as per the Apprentices Act, 1961. Applicants must register either on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) or National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal before submitting their application for the apprenticeship.
The selected candidates will be provided apprenticeship training for a year and will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 alongside. A total of 5,000 vacancies have been announced, with Gujarat having the highest count at 960 posts. This was followed by Uttar Pradesh at 764, Maharashtra at 580 and Karnataka at 483. Out of the total vacancies, 2,148 posts have been reserved for candidates belonging to the unreserved category.
– Candidates must be an Indian citizen
– Candidate must hold a graduation degree from any recognised university by the central government or possess an equivalent qualification
– Candidates must have completed graduation within four years of the cut-off date of May 1, 2026, if registered through the NATS
It should be noted that candidates who have already undergone training or have one year or more of work experience after graduation are not eligible to apply.
For candidates registered through NAPS, the upper age limit has been prescribed as 34 years as on the cut-off date. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and PwD categories will be given a relaxation as per the Indian government norms.
|Category
|Application fee
|General, EWS, OBC Male
|Rs 800 + GST
|Female and transgender candidates (general, EWS and OBC)
|Rs 600 + GST
|SC, ST and PwBD (candidates with a disability of 40% or more)
|Rs 200 + GST
The selection process will comprise four stages. There will be an online examination, document verification, local language proficiency test and medical examination. The online test will be of a total of 100 marks and will assess the candidates on various disciplines including general and financial awareness, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability, computer knowledge and general English.