Bank of Baroda Apprenticeship 2026: Last day to apply today at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

The last date to apply for Bank of Baroda's apprenticeship programme is June 8. (image: ai generated)

The Bank of Baroda will close the online application process for the apprentice recruitment today, on June 8. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the apprentice programme are advised to do so quickly to avoid any technical glitches. Candidates can apply by visiting the official apprenticeship portals at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and nats.education.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the bank aims to fill almost 5,000 apprenticeship vacancies in various states and union territories across the country, as per the Apprentices Act, 1961. Applicants must register either on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) or National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal before submitting their application for the apprenticeship.