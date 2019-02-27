‘Banglar Shiksha’ portal to provide real-time data on West Bengal schools

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday inaugurated a web portal, which is set to provide real-time data on state-run and aided schools. The portal, ‘Banglar Shiksha’ (banglarshiksha.gov.in), will be up and running in two months’ time, he said. The minister also urged his department officials to update it from time to time with relevant information.

“This is probably the first-of-its-kind online initiative in the state as well as in the country. It will be operated on a trial basis for two months to remove glitches, if any. The portal should be fully functional by May 1,” Chatterjee stated.

The minister also said that the web portal would keep records of school attendance.

“Unlike many initiatives of the previous regime, we have to ensure it (portal) does not become dysfunctional. The portal will address many issues, including attendance of students and teachers. A class teacher will also have to be present in the school to fill in data pertaining to academic and co-curricular activities of every student,” he maintained.

The minister also suggested the school education department officials to consider uploading “videos of teaching sessions” from various institutes on the portal.

“The school principals and headmasters will play a vital role in supplying information. They should be the first ones to receive training on how to operate the web platform,” Chatterjee said, adding that the state is also taking measures to introduce e-learning in government-run primary schools.

A statement issued by the school education department said that the portal will store real-time data of 1.5 crore students, five lakh teachers and one lakh schools.

“The system will enable the headmaster and class teacher to access the academic performance of a student. Parents, too, can access the information by downloading the ‘Banglar Shiksha’ app,” it added.