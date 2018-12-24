Bangladesh JSC, JDC results 2018 declared, 85.83% pass

Bangladesh JSC, JDC results 2018: This year, around 85.83 per cent students cleared the Bangladesh Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations, the result of which was declared on Monday, December 24, 2018. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Advertising

A total of 68,095 students obtained the highest grade GPA-5 which was 1,84,397 last year, as reported by news agency UNB.

Bangladesh JSC, JDC results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, educationboardresults.gov.bd

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter examination, board, year, registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Around 26,70,333 students appeared for the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations which were conducted from November 1 to 15, 2018. This year’s Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Ebtedayee Examinations for the fifth graders were held from November 18 to November 26 with the participation of total of 2,777,270 students.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid handed over the copy of results of Junior School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations and Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman the copy of the results of PEC examination to the Prime Minister around 10:15 am.