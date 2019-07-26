Toggle Menu
Bangalore University UG/ PG exam results not releasing todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/bangalore-university-ug-pg-exam-results-not-releasing-today-bangaloreuniversity-ac-in-bangaloreuniversity-ac-in-5854452/

Bangalore University UG/ PG exam results not releasing today

Bangalore University results 2019: The students can check the results through the website- bangaloreuniversity.ac.in

bangaloreuniversity.ac.in, bangalore university results, bangalore university results 2019, bengalore results, bangalore university results 3rd sem, bca 3rd sem results bangalore university
Bangalore University results 2019: The result will be available at the website bangaloreuniversity.ac.in 

Bangalore University results 2019: The University of Bangalore is not going to announce the results of undergraduate/ postgraduate examinations on Friday, July 26, 2019. The students who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Though the varsity earlier mentioned that the results will be released on Friday, but the official has not mentioned any dates for the declaration of results.

The examination was earlier conducted in the month of May and June, 2019.

Besides the official website, you can also log on to attristech.com, results.karnatakaeducation.net to check BCA, BA, BBA, BSc, BBM, B COM, UVCE Engineering semester and MBA results

Bangalore University UG/ PG results 2019: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bangaloreuniversity.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on scree

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Instead of 6th cut-off, Delhi University to run special admission drive
2 HBSE Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th improvement exam admit card 2019 released, how to download
3 If you’re going abroad for studies here’s why you must buy student travel insurance