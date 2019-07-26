Bangalore University UG/ PG exam results not releasing today

Bangalore University results 2019: The University of Bangalore is not going to announce the results of undergraduate/ postgraduate examinations on Friday, July 26, 2019. The students who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Though the varsity earlier mentioned that the results will be released on Friday, but the official has not mentioned any dates for the declaration of results.

The examination was earlier conducted in the month of May and June, 2019.

Besides the official website, you can also log on to attristech.com, results.karnatakaeducation.net to check BCA, BA, BBA, BSc, BBM, B COM, UVCE Engineering semester and MBA results

Bangalore University UG/ PG results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on scree

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.