Bangalore University to announce UG/ PG exam results on this date

Bangalore University results 2019: The results of UG/ PG examination is likely to be released by Friday, July 26, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the website bangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Bangalore University results 2019: The University of Bangalore will announce the results of undergraduate/ postgraduate examinations by Friday, July 26, 2019. “The results of UG/ PG examination is likely to be released by Friday, July 26, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the UG/ PG examinations can check the result through the website of the varsity, bangaloreuniversity.ac.in,” an official from the varsity said.

The examination was earlier conducted in the month of May and June, 2019.

Besides the official website, you can also log on to attristech.com, results.karnatakaeducation.net to check BCA, BA, BBA, BSc, BBM, B COM, UVCE Engineering semester and MBA results.

Bangalore University UG/ PG results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

