Bangalore University releases dates for PG exams, check schedule

The University of Bangalore has released the schedule for final year exams on various post graduate courses. The exams will be held from September 28. The students can check the schedule through the website- bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

The varsity is set to conduct the exams following the apex court order that stated universities and other institutions of higher education will have to conduct the final-year exams and “can not” promote students on the basis of internal assessment or other criteria.

However, the court allowed states and Union Territories, which may have postponed the exams in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, to approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) for extension of the September 30 deadline.

The Panjab University has released the schedule for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The exam will be held from September 17 for the exit/ terminal classes.

Recently, the Delhi University conducted the open book exams (OBE) between August 10 and 31 for final year students. Meanwhile, many states deferred the varsity exams following an increase in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

