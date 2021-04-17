Bangalore University postpones UG, PG semester exams

The university will announce the new exam dates later.

Bangalore University Saturday postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams scheduled to held from April 19, 20 and 21 due to spike in Covid-19 cases. The university has deferred first and third semester of the undergraduate courses and third and fifth semester postgraduate programmes, as per a statement.

Bangalore University has postponed the first, second and third semester BArch/ BTech (CBCS scheme) of University Visvesvaraya Engineering College commencing from April 19. Also, the third semester MBA/MCA/ M.Ed/ MSc (Statistics) examination commencing from April 20.

The university has postponed the third semester postgraduate semester exams of programmes including MA, MSc and MCom. The third and fifth semester exams for programmes including MCA and BSc-MSc Biological Sciences and MTA five-years integrated course have also been postponed. These exams were scheduled to be held from April 20.

On Friday, the varsity announced postponement of exam. In a release, Bangalore University Vice Chancellor Venugopal KR there are transportation and mobility issues being seen as well due to the lockdown and curfews in various states and the ongoing bus strike .