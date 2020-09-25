Bangalore University postpones final year UG/ PG exams, check revised schedule

Bangalore University 2020: As per the revised schedule by the varsity, the under graduate (UG) exams will be held on October 4 and 6, and the PG exams from October 5. Representational image/ special arrangement

Bangalore University UG/ PG exams 2020: The University of Bangalore has postponed the final year under graduate/ post graduate exams which was scheduled to be held from September 25. The varsity will now conduct the exams from October 5. As per the revised schedule by the varsity, the UG exams will be held on October 4 and 6, and the PG exams from October 5.

Bangalore University reschedules exams as follows: -UG exams scheduled to begin on Sept 28 to begin on Oct 4, and those slated to begin today (Sept 25) to Oct 6 instead

The students can check the schedule through the website- bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

The varsity is set to conduct the exams following the apex court order that stated universities and other institutions of higher education will have to conduct the final-year exams and “can not” promote students on the basis of internal assessment or other criteria.

However, the court allowed states and Union Territories, which may have postponed the exams in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, to approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) for an extension of the September 30 deadline.

