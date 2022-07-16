Bangalore North University confers honorary doctorate to Anant Nag and two others

Bangalore North University during its second convocation programme on Friday conferred honorary doctorate (Honorary D.Litt) to veteran Sandalwood actor Anant Nag and Indian classical Hindustani shehnai player, S Ballesh Bhajantri and doctor of science honor to technologist Sharad Sharma.

Belgaum-based Bhajantri (68) is a Hindustani classical artist who has played the shehnai instrument for more than 50,000 devotional songs and 40,000 cinema songs across all languages. He has also been a student of Bharat Ratna awardee Bismallah Khan for 40 years.

Nag (75) is a well known theater personality and actor who has acted in over 300 films in multiple languages including Kannada, Marathi and Malayalam. The honorary doctorate was conferred to him for his contributions to art and theater over five decades.

Sharma (60), is a Bengaluru-based technologist and one of the key persons behind the UPI payment gateway system. He is a member of National Startup Advisory Council and SEBI’s Financial and Regulatory Technology Committee. And has over three decades of experience in the internet, enterprise software, and digital infrastructure markets and is a prominent voice in India’s technology ecosystem.

The convocation was attended by Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Dr CN Manjunath, and vice-chancellor of the university Niranjan Vanalli among others were present.