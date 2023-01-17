BHU records highest enrollment of international students in five years; Agricultural Sciences most popular

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) today revealed the number of international students has been the highest in the last five years, with the maximum number of international students opting for Agricultural Sciences related courses at the varsity.

This year, 276 (193 self-financed and 83 ICCR) candidates have enrolled in BHU, which is an increase from last year’s 120 (116 self-financed and 4 ICCR). In 2020-21, a total of 102 (90 self-financed and 12 ICCR) international students had enrolled, which was a decline from 2019-20’s 132 candidates (109 self-financed and 23 ICCR) and 2018-19’s 141 candidates (119 self-financed and 22 ICCR).

At present, the total strength of international students in various courses like undergraduate, postgraduate, research and short-term certificate or diploma including the new admissions, stands at 551.

According to the data provided by BHU, 141 students are currently enrolled in the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, 106 students have enrolled in Arts related subjects, followed by 92 in the Institute of Science. There are 76 international students in the Commerce department, 47 in Social Science and 33 in Visual Arts.

Law and Performing Arts have 19 and 18 international students respectively. The least popular departments in BHU among international students are the Institute of Management Studies (8), Education (5), S.V.D.V and Institute of Medical Sciences (3 each).

To attract more international students, BHU has launched a new scheme of providing a scholarship of Rs 72,000 each year to all international students who don’t have any scholarships. Those receiving a lesser amount as scholarship will be provided the difference amount.

In addition to this, the varsity has also commissioned a dedicated boys’ hostel for international students with 400 seats, which is equipped with all the modern facilities like spacious living rooms with attached kitchens and washrooms, wi-fi, pantry, laundry, gym, indoor games facilities, conference room, common dining area of nearly 125 seating capacity, CCTV surveillance and 24 x7 security. The students are also offered free medical facilities.

Also, the old boys’ international hostel complex has been converted into girls’ hostel, adding 176 seats. The existing international girls’ hostel has a capacity of 62, while Siddhartha Vihar hostel complex can accommodate 40 students. The new international girls’ hostel is near completion and will add 200 rooms offering 400 seats.