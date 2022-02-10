Banaras Hindu University opens for offline classes

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided to reopen the campus for offline classes barring first-year batches from some faculty. After a meeting of directors of institutes, deans of faculties and senior officers of the university, it was decided to open the campus for offline classes with some exceptions.

The University will be opened in offline mode for all PhD students with immediate effect. All the classes of the Institute of Medical Sciences will continue to be conducted in offline mode.

All the classes in the faculty of agriculture, faculty of veterinary science, faculty of management studies, and institute of environment and sustainable development will be conducted in offline mode. In these institutes/faculty, final year classes will be conducted in offline mode with immediate effect and those of remaining years, from February 21, 2022.

All the classes except that of the first year in the Institute of Science, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, Law, Education, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Commerce, SVDV and MMV will be conducted in offline mode.

For the time being, the first-year students of all courses in the Institute of Science, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, Law, Education, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Commerce, SVDV and MMV will be continued to be conducted in online mode. The hostels may be allotted on double occupancy basis as per the available facilities.