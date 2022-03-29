Banaras Hindu University launches ‘Teach for BHU’ initiative to engage PhD students in teaching

Banaras Hindu University has launched a special scheme called “Teach for BHU” for its PhD students to help them nurture their skills. The scheme aims to train BHU PhD scholars about the best practices of teaching and prepare them for an outstanding academic career.

The idea behind the launch of the scheme is to provide an opportunity to interested and shortlisted PhD scholars, who wish to make best use of their time after submission of their thesis. The Teach for BHU Fellowship will be for twelve months. Students who have submitted or are expected to submit thesis (within 6 years of the date of admission, not the registration date) will be eligible to apply for the scheme.

A student may apply six month before the expected date of submission of thesis. Those selected for the fellowship will be involved in teaching (independent course/involvement in laboratory classroom etc) in the University, its associated colleges and schools including nearby under-privileged schools. A candidate selected under the TFB will receive a Fellowship of Rs. 40,000 per month and Rs 6,000 HRA over the 12 month period of engagement.

A three member committee under the convenership of Prof. S. K. Singh, Faculty of Education, has been constituted to implement the scheme. Prof. A. K. Singh, Department of Geography, Mahila Mahavidyalaya, BHU, and Prof. Satyapal Sharma, Department of Hindi, Faculty of Arts, are the other two members of the committee.