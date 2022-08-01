Banaras Hindu University launches Annie Besant Fellowship for PhD aspirants

August 1, 2022 6:33:53 pm
Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme, Annie Besant Fellowship to encourage its top notch students to join PhD programs in BHU, right after completing their Post Graduation degree. The last date to apply for the scholarship is August 5.
The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence – BHU program. Final year students of postgraduate programs will be eligible to apply for the fellowship. They should be in the top five percentile with a minimum 8.5 CGPA.
Those joining the fellowship will be expected to complete their PhD thesis within four years of joining the program. The selected candidates will be provided JRF with contingency similar to that of CSIR/UGC during their Ph.D programme.
As per the fellowship criteria, If the student qualifies for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), within one year the University will provide Rs. 5000/- per month as cash incentive. If the student has not qualified JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.). University will provide fellowship at the same rate as prevailing for JRF in the first year. However, it is expected that the student will qualify for JRF within the year.
If the student does not qualify for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), from second year onwards, the University will reduce the fellowship to 50% of the JRF rate. In case a student receives PMRF at any stage, the University will not provide top-up fellowship.
