scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Banaras Hindu University launches Annie Besant Fellowship for PhD aspirants

  Final year students of postgraduate programs will be eligible to apply for the fellowship. They should be in the top five percentile with a minimum 8.5 CGPA. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 1, 2022 6:33:53 pm
The last date to apply for the scholarship is August 5.

Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme, Annie Besant Fellowship to encourage its top notch students to join PhD programs in BHU, right after completing their Post Graduation degree. The last date to apply for the scholarship is August 5.

The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence – BHU program.  Final year students of postgraduate programs will be eligible to apply for the fellowship. They should be in the top five percentile with a minimum 8.5 CGPA. 

Read |IGNOU July 2022 admission deadline extended; check how to register

Those joining the fellowship will be expected to complete their PhD thesis within four years of joining the program. The selected candidates will be provided JRF with contingency similar to that of CSIR/UGC during their Ph.D programme.

As per the fellowship criteria, If the student qualifies for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), within one year the University will provide Rs. 5000/- per month as cash incentive. If the student has not qualified JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.). University will provide fellowship at the same rate as prevailing for JRF in the first year. However, it is expected that the student will qualify for JRF within the year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...

If the student does not qualify for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), from second year onwards, the University will reduce the fellowship to 50% of the JRF rate. In case a student receives PMRF at any stage, the University will not provide top-up fellowship.

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 06:33:53 pm

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

3

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

4

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

5

'I have a strong association with Jharkhand': Rasika Dugal on her home state's rich cultural heritage, landscape

Featured Stories

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they p...
Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they p...
Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts cre...
Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts cre...
‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's s...
‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's s...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

Premium
Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Partha Chatterjee in jail

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement