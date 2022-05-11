Banaras Hindu University forms sponsored research and industrial consultancy cell

With an aim to enhance its research productivity through sponsored projects and industrial consultancy, Banaras Hindu University has set up Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy Cell – SRICC. The SRICC will be a single window system for end-to-end management of the entire life-cycle of all Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy projects.

It will facilitate the development and submission of project proposals, hassle-free administration of projects, and networking with funding agencies. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain has appointed Prof. D. S. Pandey, Department of Chemistry, Institute of Science, the Professor In-Charge of the SRICC.

The Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy Cell will build intra-institutional and inter-institutional research collaborations by identifying and encouraging potential researchers from different faculties to develop large, disciplinary and inter-disciplinary project proposals. It will also identify and nurture such thrust areas which have the potential for University-industry research collaborations, consultancy and outreach.

The cell will network with industry and funding agencies, disseminating information about funding opportunities to the faculty members. Other key responsibilities of the SRICC include encouraging entrepreneurship amongst students and faculty, promoting university research in different forums, processing and management of project-related agreements and MoUs, processing appointment of project staff/post-doctoral fellows, creating opportunities of Research & Development activities, awards and fellowships for students and facilitating creation and management of Intellectual Property Assets (Patents, designs etc.).