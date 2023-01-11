Banaras Hindu University launches certificate programme in Artificial Intelligence; check registration dates

BHU New Course: The Department of Computer Science at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) today launched a new specialised training and six month certification programme on Artificial Intelligence. Interested candidates can register for the programme at the official website — textanalytics.in/ai/

The registration process for this programme will begin from January 12 and conclude on January 25. The acdemic session is scheduled to begin from February 1 and conclude in July. A total of 100 seats are being offered by BHU under this programme, and admissions will be done on entrance test basis.

Candidates who have bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, engineering, technology or equivalent are eligible to appear for the entrance exam. There is no course fee for the programme and all the participants who complete the course successfully will be awarded a certificate.

The programme will cover a wide range of AI-related topics, Introduction to AI and Big Data, Statistical Concepts and Applications, Statistical Tools, Importing and Preprocessing Data, Exploring and Manipulating Data, Data Structures and Algorithms, Graph and String Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Programming for Data Science, Programming in Python, Creating Visualizations, Managerial Skills, Organizational Behavior, Persuasive Communication etc.

Students completing certification programme on Artificial Intelligence can pursue future jobs in roles of AI – Applied Scientist and Data Scientist.

Department of Computer Science at BHU is being supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India for conducting this certification programme.