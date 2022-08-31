scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Balbharati opens its doors to allow people access rare textbooks

The collection boasts of a chemistry textbook from 1823, a collection of maps that show the ever-evolving geographical history of India and world, reference books of different subjects and several sets of encyclopedia.

The Balbharati library in Pune. (Express Photo)

The state bureau of textbooks, Balbharati, on Tuesday threw open its doors to the general public. With this, the Pune-based bureau which produces textbooks for all state government schools, has allowed people to go through its massive collection in eight languages – Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannad, Sindhi and Gujarati – at a nominal fee of Rs 20 a day.

The collection boasts of a chemistry textbook from 1823, a collection of maps that show the ever-evolving geographical history of India and world, reference books of different subjects and several sets of encyclopedia. It also includes national and international magazines for children, maps, and other educational materials including reference books on different subjects.

Along with textbooks from Maharashtra, those from other states are also available for reference.

“This is a great opportunity for researchers, teachers, and even interested students. Until now, this collection was available only for members of Balbharati who work on curriculum development. It was a place for their research. But now, all will have access to this at our Pune office,” said Balbharati director Krishakumar Patil.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

This vast collection has over 1.55 lakh textbooks. Then there are research books, encyclopaedias, dictionaries, children’s literature, and a range of rare books.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Kiran Kendre, Executive Editor, Kishor, a children’s magazine by Balbharati, said, “Balbharati was started in 1967 but textbooks were available for many years before that. An old textbook of mathematics shows how the subject was taught at a time when mathematics tables of fractions, such as Pavki (1/4ths), Nimki (1/2s), Didki (1-1/2s) were used in sums. One can also see the evolution of new subjects such as computers, and the environment. This isn’t a mere peek into history for the sake of nostalgia but a huge treasure which Balbhari has preserved for so many years.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Kendre added that the access will be limited to the Pune library.

“We cannot yet begin a conventional library practice where people are allowed to take a book home. This is because some of the textbooks, research material, or even maps are so old that it has to be handled with utmost caution,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:51:35 am
Next Story

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement