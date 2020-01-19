Balance in preparation strategy helped me shine in JEE Main: Bihar topper Shubh Kumar aims for IIT Bombay

Shubh doesn’t follow any social media platform, which he says are ‘mere distractions’. Image source: Designed by Rajan Sharma Shubh doesn’t follow any social media platform, which he says are ‘mere distractions’. Image source: Designed by Rajan Sharma

JEE Main 2020: Bihar topper Shubh Kumar started studying for the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main examination from 2018, just after finishing Class 10, but did not let that hamper his school exam preparations. Shubh had scored 97 per cent in Class 10, he faired well in Class 11 with 95 per cent.

“After Class 10, I started preparing for JEE Main 2020, emphasising on entrance examinations more. Of the 12 to 14 hours of my study, six to eight would be spent on JEE Main, another four to six for the board examinations. The balance in my preparation strategy helped me do well,” says the 17-year-old.

Shubh Kumar topped from Bihar in JEE Main with 99.99 percentile.

Though the board examination is near, Shubh will continue preparing for JEE Advanced. “I have completed my preparation for the board and nothing will hamper my result. I am confident of doing well in Class 12.”

The board examination begins from February 15.

Shubh says if he doesn’t prioritise JEE Advanced now, which is more conceptual, the gap in preparation can hamper his score. “My dream is to get into IIT Bombay and I need a good score for that. My preparation for JEE Advanced and board examination will go simultaneously,” says Shubh, who aims to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

Shubh mainly follows the study material of his coaching institute for the preparation. “I mainly follow the study material of Vidyamandir classes. Apart from that, I took regular mock tests at the institute.” For in-depth study, he follows Chemistry books by MS Chouhan, Awasthi, Cengage books in Maths and Physics by IE Irodov.

Shubh doesn’t follow any social media platform, either for studies or for socialising with others. According to him, “Online platforms are mere distractions and hamper one’s mental peace.”

A total of nine students have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main this year, the result of which was declared on Friday, January 17. JEE Advanced will be conducted on May 17.

