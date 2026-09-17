B.Ed primary teachers can now enrol in 6-month NIOS bridge course

NIOS launches 6-month bridge course for B.Ed primary teachers: Check eligibility, course details, how to apply. (Image: AI generated)

The Ministry of Education has launched a six-month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education (PTE) for in-service primary school teachers who hold a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the course on September 16 in New Delhi. The programme aims to provide eligible teachers with the training and certification required to teach students at the primary level — Classes 1 to 5.

The bridge course will be implemented through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and has been designed according to the framework of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), as per a statement by the MoE. It will focus on child-centred, inclusive and developmentally appropriate teaching practices.