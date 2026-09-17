B.Ed primary teachers can now enrol in 6-month NIOS bridge course

The Ministry of Education has launched a six-month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education (PTE) for in-service primary school teachers who hold a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the course on September 16 in New Delhi. The programme aims to provide eligible teachers with the training and certification required to teach students at the primary level — Classes 1 to 5.
The bridge course will be implemented through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and has been designed according to the framework of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), as per a statement by the MoE. It will focus on child-centred, inclusive and developmentally appropriate teaching practices.
According to the Ministry, the programme will combine theoretical learning with practical classroom experience. It will include six theory courses, at least 10 days of online contact classes and at least 20 days of school-based experience.
Who can apply for the bridge course?
The programme has been designed specifically for in-service primary teachers who were appointed between June 28, 2018 and August 11, 2023, have a B.Ed degree, and were appointed to teach Classes 1 to 5.
The course follows the Supreme Court’s April 8, 2024 judgment in Civil Appeal No. 5068 of 2023, Devesh Sharma vs Union of India and Others. The judgment empowered the NCTE to devise a bridge course for certain primary teachers who had been appointed without a D.El.Ed. qualification.
The Ministry said the course is specifically intended for teachers whose appointments are protected under the NCTE Gazette Notification dated June 28, 2018.
Course to be offered through ODL mode
The Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education will be offered through open and distance learning (ODL). Along with academic learning, the programme will include contact programmes, practice teaching, reflective journals, portfolios, video tutorials and e-learning material.
The medium of instruction will be Hindi and English. However, teachers will be permitted to write the public examination in any of the 22 scheduled languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
The Ministry said the programme is aimed at helping teachers develop the skills and competencies required to address the diverse learning needs of young children and strengthen teaching at the foundational and primary stages.
How to apply
Eligible teachers can register online through the NIOS bridge course portal. The portal will allow applicants to upload documents and track their admission status.
The course material, including self-learning material, will be made available digitally. Teachers will also have access to supplementary audio-visual and interactive learning resources.
The programme is intended to allow in-service teachers to complete the certification while continuing their professional responsibilities.