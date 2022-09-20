scorecardresearch
Azim Premji University launches ‘Anuvada Sampada’, translations repository of academic resources in Indian languages

This repository has been launched with the aim to give an opportunity to students, academics, and practitioners to mine, use and reuse academic resources in sciences, social sciences, humanities, and languages. 

Azim Premji University today launched Translations Repository of academic resources in Indian languages. Interested students can now check these academic resources at anuvadasampada.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in.

The varsity has unveiled a first-of-its-kind open access digital repository of academic resources translated from English to Indian languages to make these freely and widely available to students, teachers, teacher educators, etc., across the country. 

The facility houses seslected academic resources for postgraduate programmes in education and development, and undergraduate programmes in arts, sciences, and diploma courses. There are also select articles from journals, extracts or complete chapters from books, podcasts, short films, brief lectures, and panel discussions related to higher education.

Organising varsity also hopes that this will help promote original writing, reading, deliberation and discourse in Hindi and Kannada. “Non-availability of academic resources in Indian languages is a major constraint in expanding access to education and ensuring inclusion. We believe this initiative will help students engage more deeply with concepts and ideas currently available only in English, encourage nuanced debates, and develop perspectives in diverse contexts,” said Hriday Kant Dewan, who leads this initiative at Azim Premji University.

