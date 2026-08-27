Azim Premji Foundation to support up to 20,000 girls in Delhi NCT with scholarships

The Azim Premji Foundation has announced the launch of the Azim Premji Scholarship for Delhi (NCT). The scholarship will support up to 20,000 girls in Delhi this year to continue their higher education. Each selected student will receive Rs 30,000 a year, from the first year of college until she completes her undergraduate degree or diploma.

Depending on the duration of the course, which can range from two to five years, a student can receive up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The scholarship can be used to pay college fees and meet other education-related expenses.

The scholarship is now open to girls who have completed their schooling in any of 21 States and Union Territories: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi (NCT), Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.