AYUSH NEET-UG Counseling 2021: Registration process begins, last date to apply is February 3

Sunday, January 30, 2022
Interested candidates can apply for the counselling on the official website — aaccc.gov.in — till February 3, 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 30, 2022 4:22:46 pm
NEET counselling, NEET UG counselling, Ayush NEET UG counsellingAllotment processing will be held on February 4, and the result is expected to be published on February 5, 2022. (Representative image)

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) NEET UG Counseling 2021. Interested candidates can apply for counselling on the official website — aaccc.gov.in — till February 3, 2022.

The choice filling and locking facility has started from today i.e January 30 and will be available till February 3. Allotment processing will be held on February 4, and the result is expected to be published on February 5, 2022. After allotting, reporting will take place from February 7 to February 14.

AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official site of AACCC on aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UG counselling link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: A new window or tab will open; candidates can click on online registration..

Step 4: Enter the required registration dates and click on submit.

Step 5: Fill in the details of the application form such as Counselling service, roll number, gender, email id

Step 6: Make the payment of application fees, and click on submit.

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The AYUSH counselling 2021 for All India Quota (AIQ) will be conducted in four rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

