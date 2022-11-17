scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

AYUSH 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow; check details

AYUSH 2022 Counselling: The seat allotment result for round 1 will be declared on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates have to report to allotted college between November 18 to 25.

AYUSH, aaccc.gov.in, Ayurveda, Yoga, Yoga and Naturopathy Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AYUSH NEET UG, AYUSH round 1 counselling, AYUSH round 1 counselling seat allocation result, AYUSH round 1 counselling resultAYUSH 2022 Counselling: The courses for which the allotment results will be announced are BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representative Image)

AYUSH 2022 Counselling: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce the seat allotment result for round 1 of counselling for undergraduate AYUSH courses on November 18. Candidates will be able to check the result at the official AYUSH website — aaccc.gov.in.

The courses for which the allotment results will be announced are BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS. Candidates can report to their allotted colleges from November 18 to 25.

AYUSH 2022 Counselling: How to check the seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to the official website — aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab reading ‘round 1 seat allotment result’.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password, etc.

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

In order to participate in the AACCC UG counselling, the NEET UG qualified candidates have to register on the official website. Only NEET UG qualified candidates are eligible to apply for AYUSH counselling. The registration for round 1 of AYUSH counselling began on November 10.

The second round of counselling will commence on December 1 and end of December 17. After that, mop-up round will begin on December 23 and conclude on January 6. This will be followed by the stray vacancy round commencing on January 10 and concluding on January 24.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 05:19:15 pm
