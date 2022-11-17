AYUSH 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow; check details

AYUSH 2022 Counselling: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce the seat allotment result for round 1 of counselling for undergraduate AYUSH courses on November 18. Candidates will be able to check the result at the official AYUSH website — aaccc.gov.in.

The courses for which the allotment results will be announced are BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS. Candidates can report to their allotted colleges from November 18 to 25.

AYUSH 2022 Counselling: How to check the seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to the official website — aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab reading ‘round 1 seat allotment result’.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password, etc.

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

In order to participate in the AACCC UG counselling, the NEET UG qualified candidates have to register on the official website. Only NEET UG qualified candidates are eligible to apply for AYUSH counselling. The registration for round 1 of AYUSH counselling began on November 10.

The second round of counselling will commence on December 1 and end of December 17. After that, mop-up round will begin on December 23 and conclude on January 6. This will be followed by the stray vacancy round commencing on January 10 and concluding on January 24.