Ayurveda, social enterprises courses attract New Zealand students to India

In a reverse trend, students from foreign nations are coming to India to study, opting for traditional Ayurveda as well as contemporary entrepreneurial courses as preferred choices of New Zealand candidates. This year, India hosted 82 NZ students under the Prime Minister Scholarship for Asia (PMSA), the highest number since the launch of the programme in 2013, according to the NZ Embassy.

Advertising

Since 2013, a total of 236 New Zealand students have arrived in India under PMSA, informed the embassy. They have stayed on for a variety of courses ranging from four-week to three-year (36 weeks) long programmes. Among the most preferred courses this year were Ayurveda and the social enterprises sector.

In video| What, how and where to apply to study abroad

According to data, 10 candidates undertook a six-week course on the growth and strength of Ayurveda in India while the maximum enrollment of 15 students was in the four-week programme in social enterprises. Further, eight students came to India to study fashion or textile design, and creative media production and undertook an eight-week study of sustainable fashion in India.

Apart from sending students to India, New Zealand, which has Hindi as its fourth most popular language, is also planning to enroll Indian students in its varsities. To ensure that more Indian students head to the island nation, the NZ embassy has launched a special scholarship for applicants. A total of 32 students including 30 postgraduates and two undergraduates from India will get financial aid worth Rs 8.2 million by the NZ embassy. The scholarship applications are on and will close on November 25.

Advertising

John Laxon, regional director Asia, Education New Zealand informed that while most applications from Indian students come for traditional postgraduate courses including commerce, management, engineering, etc, recently Indian students are heading more towards multidisciplinary courses which merge traditional education with new-age technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence and even environmental science.

Laxon also informed that New Zealand’s extension to the work visa policy has led to an increase in the number of Indian applicants. The number of first-time study visa applications from India has grown up by 63 per cent from 600 in 2017 to 14000 in August 2019.

The country changed its post-study work visa last year under which both undergraduate and postgraduate students get work rights of up to three years. This is an open visa and is applicable to students even if they do not secure any job offers after graduation.