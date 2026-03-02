J&K schools shut for 2 days after Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir issued an order putting on hold the scheduled reopening of schools up to Class 8 — which were to resume after winter vacations — citing student safety. (Image; AI generated)

Schools across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on March 2 and 3 following multiple Pakistani drone intrusion attempts along the Line of Control, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir issued an order putting on hold the scheduled reopening of schools up to Class 8 — which were to resume after winter vacations — citing student safety.

“In the interest of administration and safety of students, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private Recognised Schools of Kashmir Division shall remain closed on 2nd & 3rd March, 2026,” the order stated.

The closure follows an incident in the early hours of Sunday, when the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by two to three small quadcopters to violate Indian airspace along the LoC in the Poonch area. The intrusion attempt occurred between 5:45 am and 6 am. Swift counter-drone action by Army personnel forced the quadcopters to turn back, officials said.