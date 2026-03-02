J&K schools shut for 2 days after Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC

Schools across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on March 2 and 3 following multiple Pakistani drone intrusion attempts along the Line of Control, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir issued an order putting on hold the scheduled reopening of schools up to Class 8 — which were to resume after winter vacations — citing student safety.
“In the interest of administration and safety of students, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private Recognised Schools of Kashmir Division shall remain closed on 2nd & 3rd March, 2026,” the order stated.
The closure follows an incident in the early hours of Sunday, when the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by two to three small quadcopters to violate Indian airspace along the LoC in the Poonch area. The intrusion attempt occurred between 5:45 am and 6 am. Swift counter-drone action by Army personnel forced the quadcopters to turn back, officials said.
The incident is not isolated. Multiple drone sightings have been reported along the LoC and International Border in recent days, prompting the Indian Army to intensify surveillance and monitoring operations.
Meanwhile, tensions in West Asia have sharply escalated following joint missile strikes — dubbed Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury — carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities. US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media both claimed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, along with several family members.
Iran subsequently reported strikes on Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, with Tehran stating that US military bases in the region were being targeted.
Due to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday, postponed board examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, for Class 10 and Class 12 students across the Middle East. Citing the current security situation in the region, the Board, in a notice said that the decision affects students at CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
In its notice, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said the Board will review the situation on Tuesday, March 3, and announce new exam dates as well as decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.