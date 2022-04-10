Award degrees within 180 days of result declaration: UGC directs colleges, universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher education institutions (HEIs) to award degrees to all successful students within the prescribed period of 180 days of eligibility. Candidates can read the UGC regulation on awarding of degrees at the official website — ugc.ac.in.

In a letter to all vice-chancellors of universities and college principals, the UGC also stated that it will take punitive action against universities that fail to award degrees in accordance with UGC regulations.

Read | ICCR launches alumni portal for foreign students

“The degree award date/s shall be within 180 days of the date/s by which the students are expected to qualify and become eligible for them,” according to the official notice. The commission made the decision after receiving a large number of grievances/complaints/RTIs/questions regarding the delay in awarding degrees to students enrolled in various programmes of study offered by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

“Needless to say, receiving a degree in a timely manner after successfully completing a programme is an inalienable right of a student,” said the UGC letter. UGC requested that all higher education institutions follow UGC regulations and award degrees to eligible students within the time frame specified, as well as provide students with provisional degrees and final year transcripts.