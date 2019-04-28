JEE Main April 2019 result tomorrow, check details here

JEE Main Result 2019 Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of JEE Main examination on Monday, April 29, 2019. In a reply to indianexpress.com, chairman, Department of Higher Education, MHRD R. Subrahmanyam said, “The JEE Main April result 2019 is likely to declare tomorrow. The results will be available at the official website, jeemain.nic.in.” The NTA secretary Vineet Joshi has also mentioned the results of JEE Main 2019 will come as per schedule.

According to the JEE Main time table available at the official website, the results of JEE Main paper 1 will be declared by Tuesday, April 30, and paper 2 (Architecture) by May 15, 2019.

This year, over 9.35 lakh (9,35,741) candidates had registered for the examination that was conducted from April 8 to 12, 2019.

In the April session, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.

The percentile scores, informed NTA, will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties. Based on this, a merit list will be prepared. In cases of a tie, or two students scoring the same percentile score, preference will be given to the candidate who has scored highest in mathematics.

JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture courses. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).