scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Average engineering salary increases 30% over last five years; employability remains concern

The gap between entry-level engineers from the IITs and other engineering colleges persists, with a graduate from IIT-Bombay, for example, seeing a 60 per cent increase in the same period from 2016-’17 to 2020-'21.

New Delhi I |
Updated: July 25, 2022 2:00:04 pm
average salary packageAccording to NIRF data, engineering graduates were offered an annual salary of Rs 3.02 lakh (2016-’17), Rs 3.19 lakh (2017-18), Rs 3.4 lakh (2018-’19), Rs 3.75 lakh (2019-’20) and Rs 3.98 lakh (2020-’21) (Representative image)

— Harleenn Agarwal 

From 25,000 a month in 2016-’17 to Rs 33,000 in 2020-’21, the average starting salary for engineering graduates in India increased by 30 per cent over the last five years and is inching closer to Rs 4 lakh per annum, an Indian Express analysis of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) reports has shown.

The gap between entry-level engineers graduating from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT’s) and other engineering colleges persists, with a BTech graduate from an IIT-Bombay, for example, seeing a 60 per cent increase – from Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per annum – during the same period (2016-’17 to 2020-’21).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

According to NIRF data, engineering graduates were offered an annual salary of Rs 3.02 lakh (2016-’17), Rs 3.19 lakh (2017-18), Rs 3.4 lakh (2018-’19), Rs 3.75 lakh (2019-’20) and Rs 3.98 lakh (2020-’21)

Every year, engineering institutions participating in the NIRF report provide information on the median salary of both undergraduates and postgraduates who have secured jobs through college placements in the previous three years. This is one of the components of the ranking, carrying 25 marks out of a total of 500. The latest engineering ranking report, released last week, was based on the responses of 1,181 institutions.

Read |Jamia BTech student earns Rs 25 lakh offer; average salary increased for other courses

Employability of engineering graduates, however, remains a major concern. In 2020-’21, only 3.41 lakh engineering graduates at the undergraduate level managed to secure campus placements, compared to the 3.96 lakh in 2019-’20, as per latest available data from higher education controller All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Employers often cite the quality of engineering education as the reason. A recent learning assessment survey, also conducted by AICTE, captured this: first-year students across major engineering branches struggled with mathematics more than any other core subject, with civil engineering students, electronics and communication students, mechanical engineering students, electrical engineering students, and computer science engineering students scoring  37.48%, 38.9%, 39.48%, 40.02%, 40.12%, respectively.

(With inputs from Sourav Roy Barman) 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’
Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence
Darlings trailer

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement