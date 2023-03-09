In Gujarat, Aus PM says India degrees now valid Down Under

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced an ‘Australia-India education qualification recognition mechanism’ while making it official that Deakin University is the ‘first overseas university approved to establish its branch campus in India ever’.

On the first day of his two-day tour of Gujarat, Albanese also announced a new ‘Maitri’ scholarship for Indian students to study in Australia for up to four years.

The visiting PM, accompanied by a delegation, reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday and visited Sabarmati Ashram. He also celebrated Holi at Raj Bhavan with Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as part of a cultural event.

As reported first by The Indian Express, Deakin University will be the first ever foreign university to have an offshore campus in India, which is to come up in Gandhinagar’s GIFT City.

“There is another significant development… we have finalised the Australia-India education qualification recognition mechanism. This new mechanism means that if you are an Indian student studying or have studied in Australia, your hard-earned degree will be recognised when you return home,” Albanese said as he addressed the ‘Celebrating India-Australia Education Relationship’ event in Ahmedabad.

“…Or if you are a member of Australia’s very large Indian diaspora of 8,00,000 and growing, you will feel more confident that your Indian qualification will be recognised in Australia. It is the most comprehensive and ambitious arrangement agreed to by India with any country. It paves the way for commercial opportunities for Australian education providers to offer more innovative and accessible education to Indian students and provide a solid basis for education institutions to consider new ways to partner with each other,” he stated, adding “it is a fantastic piece of work that will have really tangible benefits”.

The Deakin University’s proposed campus will offer courses in cyber security and business analytics, he said.

“The University of Wollongong also intends to establish a campus at GIFT City. Of course, we will always welcome students to come and stay in Australia…but not everyone has the means or the ability to pack up their bags and study in another country… now Indian students can obtain Australian education without being in Australia,” he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in his address said the Deakin University’s International Branch Campus (IBC) will also contribute towards the fulfilment of one of the goals of GIFT City, providing skilled manpower.

He also assured the Australian delegation of all possible support to any other university desirous of opening a campus in GIFT City.

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) of Deakin University, said, “This is a momentous occasion for both countries, and we are thrilled to have contributed to two ‘firsts’ in the Australia-India education sector story. The branch campus aims to provide a world-class post-graduate education to meet the industry’s skilled workforce demands within the country.”