Australian government quells Graduate Diploma course admission for international students

The Australian government has decided to end new international student enrolments in the Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning) (GDML) course, citing concerns over the misuse of the student visa system.
This decision was announced by Australia’s Assistant Minister for International Education, Julian Hill, on Friday. It is the first time the Australian government has used its new powers to cancel a specific course for international students.
The GDML course, with the identification code BSB80120, is offered by vocational education and training (VET) providers in Australia. In compliance with the new order, providers will have their Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS) registration for the GDML course suspended or cancelled automatically.
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Why has Australia cancelled the course?
As per the Australian government, there is significant evidence that the GDML course was being misused by a few non-genuine students to facilitate onshore course transfers, which implies that students who were already in Australia were allegedly taking advantage of the course to switch their studies and prolong their stay in the country, instead of pursuing genuine education.
The government also stated that the course was linked to high rates of student visa refusals and non-completion. It emphasised that the step is aimed at improving the quality of Australia’s international education system and preventing the misapplication of student visas.
Will international students already studying in Australia be affected?
The government, through its official statement, has clarified that students who are already enrolled in the course would not be required to leave or drop their studies immediately. Those who have already started the GDML course with their current provider will be allowed to accomplish their studies.
The government, however, has prohibited education providers and agents from recruiting new international students for the course.
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According to the announcement, a total of 452 VET providers are currently registered to offer the GDML course to international students and 41,033 active Confirmations of Enrolment (CoEs) are currently associated with the course. Out of the total CoEs, 15,772 students are recorded as presently studying the programme.
Impact on prospective international students
All the new international students who are planning to pursue their higher education through this particular Graduate Diploma will no longer be able to get admission to the course through Australian VET providers.
The decision comes as part of Australia’s constant effort to fortify the integrity of its international education and student visa systems. The government has said it would continue to monitor the impact of the measure on the education sector, students and the visa system.