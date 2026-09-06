Australian government quells Graduate Diploma course admission for international students

The Australian government has decided to end new international student enrolments in the Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning) (GDML) course, citing concerns over the misuse of the student visa system.

This decision was announced by Australia’s Assistant Minister for International Education, Julian Hill, on Friday. It is the first time the Australian government has used its new powers to cancel a specific course for international students.

The GDML course, with the identification code BSB80120, is offered by vocational education and training (VET) providers in Australia. In compliance with the new order, providers will have their Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS) registration for the GDML course suspended or cancelled automatically.