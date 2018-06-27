Aundh ITI first in the country to roll out short courses in robotics, mechatronics

State Minister Chandrakant Patil (second from right) at the ITI-Aundh campus on Tuesday. (Express photo) State Minister Chandrakant Patil (second from right) at the ITI-Aundh campus on Tuesday. (Express photo)

In a first in the country, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Pune, is set to rollout short-term courses in robotics and mechatronics starting this academic year. Along with regular students, the two courses will also be open for former ITI students who can make use of this platform to enhance their skills.

Yogesh Patil, deputy director, Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, told The Indian Express, “Every year, many former students who are either employed or run businesses, return to ITIs seeking some advanced training. These two courses will remain open for such students…”

About the courses, Patil said, “With most of the industries going fully automated, there was a dire need for machine-trained labour. This is precisely why we needed to upgarde ourselves in this area…”

Another reason for students choosing to pursue these specilised courses at ITI is pocket-friendly course fee. At private institutes, fees for similar courses can range upto Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. New hostel facility at ITI-Aundh

A first-of-its-kind hostel facility for men and women belonging to the Maratha community is soon coming up near the ITI-Aundh campus. The facility is expected to benefit about 150 to 200 students studying at one of the oldest ITIs in Maharashtra.

State Minister for Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation Chandrakant Patil oversaw the works at this upcoming facility on Tuesday and assured that it will be made operational within a month.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that every district will house a similar hostel facility for the students of Maratha community.

“There were some unused buildings located in close vicinity of the ITI campus. We were approached by various Maratha welfare groups who suggested to put them to better use…,” said a senior official at the ITI.

The officials also claimed to have written a letter to the Chief Minister’s Office, hoping to get some of its latest facilities — Maruti Suzuki and Samsung India labs — at the hostels, and get them inaugurated by the CM. However, any response to the letter is yet to be received, an official added.

The public welfare department is working with ITI in finalising the building, which can be converted into hostel. At present, two buildings in the campus operate as hostels for men and women.

