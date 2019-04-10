AUD spikes job post that asked for thesis writers

The career cell of Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Monday sent out an email to students, asking them to apply for the post of ‘Academic Research Writer’ at a company, the job description of which required them to write theses and dissertations for company’s “clients” and “prepare solutions” for “outsourced academic research projects” such as university assignments.

On Tuesday, however, the cell withdrew the job post and asked students not to apply for organisations that indulge in “unethical academic work”.

The email sent to all students and alumni on Monday said “students from all departments are encouraged to apply” for the post of Academic Research Writer at the company.

As per the job description, employees needed to “research essays and then write drafts for portions of those documents, such as a literature review, introduction or discussion chapters” and “engage in ongoing discussions with clients after the first draft, and revisit/rewrite the document to our clients’ satisfaction”.

It also asked them to “prepare solutions for outsourced academic research projects such as university assignments, essays, case studies, term papers, research papers”, “write thesis and dissertations on topics of business, management, BI, data science, IT, and others”, and “conduct primary and secondary data collection as well as data analysis”.

However, on Tuesday, Deboshree A Ganguly, a research assistant at AUD’s Student Services, sent an email withdrawing the post. “Career cell AUD immediately withdraws this job post and requests students to stop applying for this job profile. We at career cell will not be associated with such organisations ever. I would like to request our students to avoid being associated with such organisations,” it said.

“These organisations are like black dots in our society, who hire people for unethical academic work, and career cell will never want our university’s students to work with such organisations. Sincere apologies from the career cell,” the email said.

Asked how such a job post could have been advertised by the university, AUD PRO Anshu Singh told The Indian Express, “The whole communication was handled by a research assistant, who is a subordinate staff, appointed on a temporary basis. The said staff inadvertently sent the communication in a routine manner without understanding the implications and ramifications thereof. Neither the Dean (student services) nor the Deputy Dean (in charge of career cell) were informed about this communication or the content.”

She said the post was spotted by senior officials after it was circulated and they “objected to it”, after which it was “withdrawn with immediate effect”.

“The university does not endorse the practise and profile of any external agency/company involved in outsourcing academic research process,” said Singh.