AUD Admissions 2022: Application process for CUET PG, normal courses begin; here’s how to apply

AUD Admissions 2022: Dr BR Ambedkar University, Delhi began the online application process for postgraduate admissions for both CUET and non CUET applicants. The last day to apply for AUD is October 27 and candidates can apply on the official website – aud.ac.in.

The university did not have CUET for some courses including MBA, Master of Arts in Film Studies, Master of Arts in Literary Art, Master of Arts in Performance Studies, Master of Arts in Visual Art, Master of Arts in Criminology, Master in Comparative Literature.

AUD Admissions 2022: How to apply for PG courses

Step 1: Go to the official website – aud.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘admissions’, followed by link for PG Admissions

Step 3: Click on online application form (non-CUET or CUET) and register by keying in your details such as name, email address, password, mobile number.

Step 4: Once registered, login using your password and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Submit the application form and pay the fees.

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference.

The CUET test scores will have 100 per cent weightage. This was the debut year for CUET PG exams, which were conducted from September 1 to 12 on all days, except on September 8. The CUET PG results were announced on September 26.