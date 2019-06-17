AUCET seat allotment 2019 begins: Check how to apply, counselling schedule

AUCET seat allotment 2019: The Directorate of Admissions, Andhra Pradesh has released the first phase of seat allotment for admission to various courses at Andhra University and Gurajada Apparao University. Candidates who have cleared the common entrance test (AUCET 2019) can apply for counselling at the official website, auvspdoa.in.

The first phase of seat allotment begins today, June 16 and the payment window of the course fee for allotted seats will be open from June 17 to 19. The vacant seats will be displayed on June 20 while the second phase of allotment will be held on June 26. The third and final phase will be held if there are any seats left vacant. The last phase, if any, will be held on June 201 and July 1.

AUCET seat allotment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AUEET, AUCET first phase allotment released’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the homepage, click on ‘log-in to candidate’s portal’ and sign in using credentials

Step 5: Select the course, college of the choice

Counselling for no-test candidates will be held on June 25 and 26.

Those who are selected through counselling will be eligible for admission to various postgraduate courses in sciences, arts and commerce, law offered by A.U campus colleges, AU affiliated Colleges and Gujarada Apparao University, Vizianagaram and six-year BTech, MTech dual degree programmes offered in A.U. College of Engineering (A) and A.U. College of Engineering for women.