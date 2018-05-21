AUCET 2018 result declared by Andhra University at audoa.in, check details

AUCET 2018 result: A total of 19,219 applicants had registered for AUCET this year. A total of 19,219 applicants had registered for AUCET this year.

AUCET 2018 result: The result of Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2018 has been released by the Andhra University. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — audoa.in. The university conducted the exam on May 13, 2017. A total of 19,219 applicants had registered for AUCET this year and attendance recorded was 88.80 per cent. The result of AUEET has also been released. The examination is conducted for admission into various science, arts, engineering and law courses offered in campus colleges of Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam, P.G. Centre, and colleges affiliated to AU offering P.G. courses for the academic year.

In case the candidates are unable to open the official website, they may also check the result at manabadi.com. The exam was conducted at Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur.

AUCET 2018 result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Notifications’ click on ‘AUCET 2018’

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Click here, to obtain the result report

All the candidates who had appeared will be awarded AUCET-2018 test-wise ranks as per marks secured in the test appeared.

