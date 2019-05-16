AUCET 2019 results declared, websites to check

AUCET results 2019: The result of the Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET 2019) has been announced. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — audoa.in.

The examination is conducted for admission into various science, arts, engineering and law courses offered in campus colleges of Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam, P.G. Centre, and colleges affiliated to AU offering P.G. courses for the academic year.

In case the candidates are unable to open the official website, they may also check the result at manabadi.com. The exam was conducted at Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur.

AUCET 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Notifications’ click on ‘AUCET 2019’

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Click here, to obtain the result report.

All the candidates who had appeared will be awarded AUCET-2019 test-wise ranks as per marks secured in the test appeared.