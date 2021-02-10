Uttar Pradesh: Attendance in classes 9 to 12 rises as normal schedule resumes

The Uttar Pradesh government removed all time restrictions for classes 9 to 12 in government and private schools from Tuesday. Now, classes can held as per schedule of pre-covid period. (File)

Students’ attendance in schools increased by a significant margin on Tuesday, officials said.

President of unaided private schools’ association, Uttar Pradesh, Anil Agarwal said: “From January, we were allowed five-hour sessions from classes 9 to 12. Earlier, over 60 per cent students were already coming.”

He said from Tuesday students’ strength for class 10 and 12 has gone up from 60-70 per cent to around 80-90 per cent. For class 9 and 11, earlier it was around 50 per cent, which has gone up to 65-70 per cent. It might increase in the coming days, Agarwal added.

According to an official of the state education department, the percentage of attendance in government schools was a bit lower.

“Now, the government has given us permission to run schools in a regular way like it was before the Covid outbreak. From Wednesday, the students from classes 6 to 8 will also come to school for three hours. While for government schools there are different day slots allowed, for us there is no such options if schools have sufficient infrastructure,” Agarwal said.

Recently, the state government had allowed schools to run full batches for classes 9,10, 11 and 12 as studies were affected badly following the outbreak of the pandemic. So far, from January the schools were allowed to run these classes for a maximum of five hours a day without any lunch break. The rule mandating online sessions along with physical classes also ended on Tuesday.

Agarwal further said parents and guardians of students understand the importance of offline classes, and are very much interested in sending their children to school while following proper safety measures. They, however, need to ensure that students remain careful outside schools too and follow all Covid protocols.

From Wednesday, regular schools for classes 6 to 8 will start, with parents submitting written consent. Classes 1 to 5 will start from March 1.