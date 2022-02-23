ATSE 2021 result declared: Meet the toppers

The AglaSem Talent Search Exam (ATSE) 2021 was conducted from December 19 to January 23, 2022, for the classes 5 till 12. The ATSE 2021 results were declared on February 20, 2022.

Aglasem Edutech Pvt. Ltd. has been hosting the examination since 2019 and has reached thousands of students, helping them achieve their goals by rewarding them with scholarships and prizes. The turnout for this year’s ATSE was as bright as expected, and the candidates have once again shown immense merit. The toppers were given an ‘All India Rank’ and ‘State Rank’, in addition to the merit list.

ATSE 2021 toppers

The class-wise ATSE 2021 toppers list is below:

All India Rank 1 All India Rank 2 All India Rank 3 Class 5 Aaradhya Choudhury Diti Gajaria Chirantan Satapathy Class 6 Ayushman Maurya Dhriti Mishra Aarav Vijay Class 7 Archit Krishna Srivastava Veeranjay Singh Samrik Majumder Class 8 Dhanishta Chhabra Aaheli Goswami Siddhanth Singh Class 9 Khyati Kulshrestha Udhay Veer Sahni Ayaskanta Lenka Class 10 Rishi Shekher Shukla Yogesh Baranwal Aditya Kumar Class 11 Daksh Kothari Aryan Malay Kedia Class 12 Shivanshu Sinha Dhruv Yadav Tejashwini S

Apart from the toppers, the ATSE 2021 merit list has also been released that includes the names of all the participants who will be rewarded with a scholarship.

The conducting body of the ATSE 2021, Aglasem, is an Indian EdTech company established in 2012 that specialises in education-related services and products including study material, education news, online learning, and other career-related resources. It started the ATSE 2021 exam as India’s first online proctored talent search and scholarship examination. It has been motivating students from class 5-12 to step outside the boundaries of their schools and test their knowledge and caliber in a competitive environment, with a chance to win scholarships, cash prizes, and certificates.

About ATSE



As per the ATSE regulations, 800 scholarships are to be rewarded to the top 100 of each class between 5 and 12. Holders of the All India Rank 1 under every class will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 along with a gold medal and a certificate of excellence. Similarly, the All India Rank 2 will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000 along with a silver medal and a certificate of excellence. All India Rank 3 holders will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 along with a bronze medal and certificate of excellence.

Rank holders between 4 and 50 will also receive a cash prize of Rs. 1000 along with a certificate of distinction; rank holders between 51 and 100 will receive a cash prize of Rs. 500 along with a certificate of distinction, and all candidates holding a rank above 100 will receive a certificate of participation.

Earlier, only the top 50 students were rewarded the scholarship but this was extended to top 100 this year onwards. The ATSE examination ensures inclusivity of all participants and motivates them to excel further.