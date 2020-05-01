ATSE 2020 registration process extended, students can take online exams from home

Students can now apply until May 3, 2020 Students can now apply until May 3, 2020

The deadline for early registration for the national-level talent search cum scholarship exam ATSE 2020 has been extended. Students can now apply until May 3, 2020. The scholarship exam is open for students from class 5 to 12. Registration can be done at atse.aglasem.com.

“We are extending the deadline in view of requests from students and schools who are facing problems in completing the process due to the lockdown. Further, we have made study material for all classes accessible at aglasem.com under the study at home initiative,” says the press release on registration deadline extension from Aglasem.

This scholarship exam has been designed by Indian Edtech company AglaSem to nurture our country’s young minds and encourage them via scholarships. ATSE is a purely online exam which can be given from anywhere; all one needs is a computer or mobile, and a good internet connection.

The online proctored exam uses the companies flagship product Test From Home (TFH), which enables the centreless exam. Taking a step towards a true Digital India which ensures that external factors do not hamper growth via education of millions of students, this technologically-enabled scholarship exam paves the way for hidden geniuses in the country.

“At the moment the focus is to ensure that education does not take a backseat. The immediate requirement is for colleges to conduct their entrance exams to adhere to UGC’s new timeline, and here we are helping them deploy centreless exams on a quick and low-cost basis”, says Akshay, leading the partnership team collaborating with colleges, and universities pan India.

Eliminating the chaos and recently posed health risks of going to exam centers, ATSE’s uniqueness of being centreless is made possible by the Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning technology incorporated in TFH.

The scholarship test is prepared according to the NCERT syllabus of class 5 to 12. The students will be given one hour to complete their tests. A total of 100 multiple-choice questions will be asked in the exam. The students from class 5 to 10 will be asked questions from Mathematics and Science.

On the other hand, the students from class 11th and 12th will be asked questions from the subjects Physics and Chemistry. Each question will be of 4 marks. Incorrect answers will lead to a deduction of 1 mark.

The students who get the first rank will be awarded Rs 50,000 and a gold medal along with a certificate of excellence. Similarly, the students who bag the second rank will be awarded Rs 20,000, a silver medal, and a certificate of excellence.

The students bagging the third position will be awarded Rs 10,000, bronze medal, and certificate of excellence. Those students who get a rank from 4-50 will get Rs 1000 each along with a certificate of distinction.

ATSE was conducted for the first time in the year 2019 for classes 4 to 12, and thereafter its second edition was held for engineering, medical, law aspirants.

Last year, this scholarship test received a positive response from students as well as parents, teachers and schools, especially in the states that were then dealing with natural calamities such as heavy rains, floods, earthquakes.

This year too, when the whole nation is facing an unprecedented tough situation due to the Novel Coronavirus and its immediate lockdown, ATSE aims to serve the purpose of helping the students by focusing on their well being and enabling them to compete for a scholarship from their homes.

ATSE aims to identify the hidden talent, motivate them by building their morale and finally, support their talent by providing scholarships.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd