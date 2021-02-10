ATSE 2020 result declared, meet the toppers

ATSE 2020: Aglasem Edutech Private Limited is giving out scholarships worth more than Rs 10 lakh to ATSE 2020 qualifiers. Aglasem Talent Search Exam (ATSE) is the country’s first AI-based talent hunt cum scholarship exam which offers cash prizes to the top 50 rank holders. ATSE 2020 results are already out at the official website atse.aglasem.com. Those who took the test held in December 2020, are now eligible for cash rewards to be distributed tentatively in March 2021.

ATSE 2020 list of winners has been published at the official website atse.aglasem.com. Shreyan Mandal of DPS, Farakka has topped the class 5 rank list while Anant Goel of St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh has topped the class 6 rank list. In class 7, the rank list is topped by Mohit Shekher of St. Andrew’s School, Telangana. Ramit Goyal of OPS Vidya Mandir, Haryana has topped the class 8 rank list.

Rishi Shekher of St. Andrew’s School, Telangana has topped the class 9 rank list while Malay Kedia of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Uttar Pradesh has topped the class 10 rank list. In class 11, Rishika Kumari Singh of Foundation Academy, Bihar has emerged at the top of the merit list while in class 12, Shivanshu Sinha of White Leaf Public School, Bihar has topped the rank list.

ATSE was held on December 27, 2020. Unlike other national talent hunt exams that are conventionally conducted in physical test centres, ATSE was held as an AI-based online proctored exam making the scholarship accessible to all. An online proctored exam is one in which candidates can take a test remotely and their activities are monitored through AI and humans. Aglasem’s very own AI-based test platform serves the purpose of conducting the test efficiently. Candidates can take the test from the comfort of their homes using just a computer with internet connectivity and a webcam.

ATSE is conducted for school students. In the first edition of ATSE 2020, the exam was conducted for students of class 11 and 12 exclusively. It received positive feedback from users, peers, parents and critics alike driving Aglasem to conduct the latest iteration of the exam in December for students of class 5 to 12. As a matter of fact, ATSE can be taken by any Indian student of class 5 to 12, studying in any school affiliated by any recognized school Board.

Those who qualified in the exam held in December can now check the results at the ATSE official website. The direct link to check the result is available at atse.aglasem.com. The registered candidates is required to check the result. After clicking on the link, candidates just have to enter their contact number and submit it to check their rank.

Scholarships awarded by Aglasem to the top 50 performers of ATSE is perhaps the most attractive aspect of the talent hunt exam. Aglasem is driven by the noble task to find out the hidden talent in our country, motivate them and support them financially by providing scholarships to the most deserving candidates.

Aglasem awards a total of 400 scholarships to the top 50 students of each class. ATSE topper (rank 1) is entitled to a cash prize of Rs 50,000. This scholarship is given to 8 deserving candidates leading to a total cash prize of 4 lakh rupees. Second rank holders of each class are entitled to receive a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

This scholarship is given to 8 candidates leading to a total cash prize of Rs 1.6 lakh. Similarly, third rank holders of each class are entitled to receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000. This scholarship is given to 8 candidates leading to a total cash prize of Rs 0.8 lakh.

In addition to the above mentioned top prizes, candidates who secure a rank of 4 to 50 are also entitled to receive a cash prize worth Rs 1000. This scholarship is given to a total of 376 candidates leading to a total cash prize of Rs 3.76 lakh.

Candidates who participate in ATSE and rank above 50 are given a Certificate of Participation. As a matter of fact, the Certificate of Participation is given to all candidates including those who top the exam. ATSE first, second and third rankers are awarded gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

If you have it in yourself to crack the upcoming ATSE and grab one of the top prizes, go ahead and visit the official website atse.aglasem.com. Learn about the eligibility criteria, syllabus, important dates and other details of the next ATSE.