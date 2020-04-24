ATSE 2020 registration ends soon, students can take online exams from home

The online application form is available at the website The online application form is available at the website

The registrations for national level talent search cum scholarship exam ATSE 2020 will be closing soon. On April 30, the window for early registrations shall end. Until then, class 5 to 12 students can apply. The online application form for ATSE is available at atse.aglasem.com.

Students from all states, and all boards of education are eligible to appear in this exam which is being held to seek out hidden geniuses across the country and motivate them with scholarships and awards worth Rs 15 lakh. The exam is completely online, and thus students will be able to take it from anywhere, including their homes.

In this exam, students who bag the first positions in respective classes will get a Rs 50,000 scholarship, plus gold medal, and certificate of excellence. Likewise, those in second position shall get Rs 20,000, silver medal, and certificate of excellence. And third rankers shall get Rs 10,000, bronze medal, as well as certificate of excellence.

Besides, those in the rank range of fourth to 15th will get Rs 1,000 each with certificate of distinction.

ATSE is completely online, developed using the company’s Test From Home software. Whereas in a conventional CBT exam, students have to gather at a centre to access the system that contains the questions for the exam, in this, they can simply access the test from their own device. The same TFH software is now being used by different schools, colleges, and institutes to test their students without asking them to go to any center.

ATSE was incepted by Indian edtech company Aglasem as a centre-less exam last year when various states in India were plagued by floods, heavy rains, earthquakes, causing students to miss out on various scholarship exams. This year, the scholarship exam has been embraced even more widely, enabling students to get a shot at scholarships, without compromising on health and safety concerns.

This year has been especially difficult for the students. From cancellation of exams to shutting down physical schools has created anxiety among the students and the parents. However, with ATSE having the uniqueness of being an online and center less exam, there is no need to step out of the safety of the homes.

