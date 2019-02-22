ATMA result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

ATMA result 2019: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result for the AIMS test for management admissions (ATMA) 2019. Candidates can check their result at atmaaims.com.

The exam for admissions to postgraduate management courses was conducted on February 17, 2019. The official notification stated that the result will be declared on February 24 but it was declared in advanced today on February 22, 2019.

ATMA result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ next to the link ‘ATMA Feb 17, 2019 exam download result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using user id and password

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can take a print out of their result and scorecard. There is also a provision of getting the result in hard copy by requesting the board. Based on score obtained in the exam candidates will be eligible for job in both government and private colleges of Maharashtra.