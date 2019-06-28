Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/atma-ram-sanatan-dharma-college-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249564/
Delhi University (DU), Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
First Cut Off List 2019 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
95
93
91
91
91
91
B.A (Hons) History
91
88
86
88
86
87
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
90
89
88
88
89
B.Com
95
93
91
90
90
90
B.Com (Hons)
97
93
91
90
91
91
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
93
90
87
81
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93
91
88
85
85
86
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
92
90
85
83
83
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
79
77
76
77
79
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94
92
89
85
85
85
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
90
87
83
78
80
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
91
8
84
79
81
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
91
88
84
79
81
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
90
88
84
79
80
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
95
91
85
88
89
B.A. With Sanskrit+ (English/Hindi/Political Sci./Mathematics/Comp.Sc./History)
83
80
78
75
75
78
B.A. with Maths + (English/Hindi/Political Sci./Sanskrit/Comp.Sc./History)
87
84
81
79
78
80
B.A. with English + (Sanskrit/Hindi/Political Sci./Mathematics/Comp.Sc./History)
90
87
84
83
83
83
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
93
89
86
88
88
B.A. with Hindi + (English/Political Sci./Mathematics/Comp.Sc./History/Sanskrit)
87
84
81
79
78
80
B.A. with any two Disciplines from Hist./Pol.Sc./ Eco.
90
87
85
85
84
84
B.A. with Comp Sc.+ (English/Hindi/Political Sci./Mathematics/Sanskrit/History)
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.