Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
95
93
91
91
91
91
B.A (Hons) History
91
88
86
88
86
87
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
90
89
88
88
89
B.Com
95
93
91
90
90
90
B.Com (Hons)
97
93
91
90
91
91
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
93
90
87
81
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93
91
88
85
85
86
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
92
90
85
83
83
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
79
77
76
77
79
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94
92
89
85
85
85
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
90
87
83
78
80
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
91
8
84
79
81
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
91
88
84
79
81
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
90
88
84
79
80
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
95
91
85
88
89
B.A. With Sanskrit+ (English/Hindi/Political Sci./Mathematics/Comp.Sc./History)
83
80
78
75
75
78
B.A. with Maths + (English/Hindi/Political Sci./Sanskrit/Comp.Sc./History)
87
84
81
79
78
80
B.A. with English + (Sanskrit/Hindi/Political Sci./Mathematics/Comp.Sc./History)
90
87
84
83
83
83
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
93
89
86
88
88
B.A. with Hindi + (English/Political Sci./Mathematics/Comp.Sc./History/Sanskrit)
87
84
81
79
78
80
B.A. with any two Disciplines from Hist./Pol.Sc./ Eco.
90
87
85
85
84
84
B.A. with Comp Sc.+ (English/Hindi/Political Sci./Mathematics/Sanskrit/History)
89
87
84
83
83
83
First Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
93
91
88
83
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
94
91
89
85
85
86
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
93
89
86
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
93
91
88
83
83
84
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94
92
89
85
85
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
91
89
86
81
81
81
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
90
88
85
80
80
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
91
89
86
81
81
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
91
89
86
81
81
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
81
78
76
75
76
78
B.A (Hons) English
95
93
91
91
91
91
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
95
91
88
88
89
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
89
89
88
88
89
B.A Programme
90
87
84
83
83
85
B.Com (Hons)
97
94
93
91
91
91
B.A (Hons) History
91
88
86
86
86
87
B.Com
95
93
91
90
90
90
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
89
87
83
83
84
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
88
84
84
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
90
88
84
79
79
80
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
88
86
82
76
76
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
89
87
83
77
77
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
89
87
83
77
77
79
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
91
89
86
81
81
82
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
91.5
87
84
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
90
85
80
82
83
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.5
93
88
84
84
86
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
77
75
73
75
76
B.A (Hons) English
94
92
90
89
89
89
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92.25
88
87
86
86
87
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
92
90
88
88
88
B.A (Hons) History
90.25
86.5
84
84
84
85
B.A Programme
89.25
86.25
82.5
81
81
83
B.Com
93.5
91
88
86
86
86
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
90.33
88.33
85
77
78
81
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92.67
Closed
84
77
81
83
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
85
80
80
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
86
81
80
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
86
80
74
74
79
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
86
84
79
73
73
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
87
85
79
73
73
77
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
85
80
80
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
89
86.67
82
76
76
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
90
84
81
81
85.5
B.A (Hons) English
93
89.5
87
85
84
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
76.5
Closed
72
74
75
B.Com (Hons)
94
90
88
86
86
86
B.A Programme
88.75
85.75
82
80.5
80.5
81
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
87.75
86.5
85
83
84
B.Com
Closed
89
86
84
84
84
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
86
Closed
Closed
82
83
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
89
87
81
75
75
79
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
82
74
76
83
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
82
76
77
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
84
78
76
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
86
79
72
72
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88.33
Closed
77
70
70
79
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
85.33
83
75
68
68
76
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.5
Closed
84
78
78
84
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
85.33
83
74
68
68
76
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
88
80
78
78
85.5
B.A (Hons) English
92
88
86
83
83
82
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
76.25
Closed
71.5
73
74
B.Com
93.25
88
84.5
82
82
83.25
B.A Programme
Closed
85
81.5
79.5
79.5
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
87.5
Closed
84
81
83
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
89
86
84
84
84
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
81
82
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
80
70
72
83
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
86
78
72
72
79
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
81
72
62
62
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
76
69
69
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
85.67
72
64
64
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
81
70
62
62
76
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
91
83
76
75
83
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
74
84
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
78
72
72
82
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
86
85.75
82.75
82
82
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
87.5
83
80
80
84
B.Com
92.5
86.5
82.5
79
79
82.5
B.A Programme
88
84.75
Closed
79
78
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
86
Closed
Closed
80
82
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
75.5
Closed
71
71
74
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
86
77
74
74
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91.5
87.25
Closed
83
80
82
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
76
70
70
82
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
78
66
68
83
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
85
75
68
68
79
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
82
70
70
84
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
90.5
82
75
74
83
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88.33
Closed
73
65
65
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
80.67
68
60
60
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88
85
69
60
60
78
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
79
69
60
60
76
B.A (Hons) English
91.5
84
85
82
81
82
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79
75
Closed
70
70
69
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
84
75
71
71
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
86.25
Closed
82
78
81
B.Com
92
85.5
81
75
75
82
B.A Programme
87.25
84
81
78
77
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
85
Closed
Closed
78
82
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
86
78
76
76
84
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
74
68
68
82
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
88
84
70
63
63
78
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
93
91
80
67
67
83
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
84.67
78
66
56
56
74.67
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
69
61
61
78.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
84.67
Closed
66
56
56
74.67
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
Closed
81.5
73
73
82.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
57
79
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
Closed
76
62
64
82
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
81
73
68
68
85
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
84.5
83
Closed
75
82
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
74
Closed
69
69
69
B.A Programme
Closed
83.25
Closed
76
75
77.25
B.Com
91.5
84.5
79
72
70
81.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
84.5
74
70
70
84
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
82.5
83
81
80
81.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
81
75
81
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
65
58
60
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
90
80.5
71
71
82.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
78
62
62
83
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
65
54
55
74.67
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
55
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
66
55
58
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
74
58
60
82
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
66
66
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
65
54
54
74.67
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
71
65
65
85
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
83.5
82
83
74
82
B.Com
Closed
84
77
68
68
81.5
B.A Programme
Closed
82.5
Closed
74
74
77.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
84
70
66
68
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
73
Closed
67
68
69
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
85.5
86
80
72
81
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
81.5
81.5
80
79
81.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
64
82
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
58
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
89
79.5
69
69
82.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86
Closed
Closed
50
50
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
62
50
50
74.67
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
62
50
50
78.33
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
63
50
50
74.67
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
71
54
56
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
57
83
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
Closed
69
61
61
84
B.A (Hons) History
89.25
82
81
82
73
82
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
80
80
79
76
81.5
B.A Programme
86.5
81
Closed
72
73
76.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
84
85
78
70
81
B.Com
Closed
83.5
75.5
65
65
81.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
72
Closed
Closed
65
69
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82
68
62
64
84
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
70
51
55
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
52
83
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
53
78
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
62
82
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
88.5
79
68
68
82.5
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
62.33
48
48
74.67
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
48
74.67
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
61
48
48
78.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
85
Closed
Closed
48
48
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
71.5
Closed
Closed
63
69
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
79
78
78.5
75
81.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
Closed
68
58
58
83.5
B.Com
Closed
83.5
75
63
63
81.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81.5
67
61
62
84
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83.5
84.5
77
68
81
B.A Programme
Closed
80.5
Closed
71
71
76.5
B.A (Hons) History
89
81
80.5
81.5
72
79
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

