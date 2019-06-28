Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 95 93 91 91 91 91 B.A (Hons) History 91 88 86 88 86 87 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 90 89 88 88 89 B.Com 95 93 91 90 90 90 B.Com (Hons) 97 93 91 90 91 91 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 93 90 87 81 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93 91 88 85 85 86 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 92 90 85 83 83 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 79 77 76 77 79 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94 92 89 85 85 85 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 90 87 83 78 80 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 91 8 84 79 81 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 91 88 84 79 81 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 90 88 84 79 80 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 95 91 85 88 89 B.A. With Sanskrit+ (English/Hindi/Political Sci./Mathematics/Comp.Sc./History) 83 80 78 75 75 78 B.A. with Maths + (English/Hindi/Political Sci./Sanskrit/Comp.Sc./History) 87 84 81 79 78 80 B.A. with English + (Sanskrit/Hindi/Political Sci./Mathematics/Comp.Sc./History) 90 87 84 83 83 83 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 93 89 86 88 88 B.A. with Hindi + (English/Political Sci./Mathematics/Comp.Sc./History/Sanskrit) 87 84 81 79 78 80 B.A. with any two Disciplines from Hist./Pol.Sc./ Eco. 90 87 85 85 84 84 B.A. with Comp Sc.+ (English/Hindi/Political Sci./Mathematics/Sanskrit/History) 89 87 84 83 83 83 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 93 91 88 83 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 94 91 89 85 85 86 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 93 89 86 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 93 91 88 83 83 84 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94 92 89 85 85 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 91 89 86 81 81 81 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 90 88 85 80 80 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 91 89 86 81 81 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 91 89 86 81 81 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi 81 78 76 75 76 78 B.A (Hons) English 95 93 91 91 91 91 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 95 91 88 88 89 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 89 89 88 88 89 B.A Programme 90 87 84 83 83 85 B.Com (Hons) 97 94 93 91 91 91 B.A (Hons) History 91 88 86 86 86 87 B.Com 95 93 91 90 90 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 89 87 83 83 84 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 88 84 84 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 90 88 84 79 79 80 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 88 86 82 76 76 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 89 87 83 77 77 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 89 87 83 77 77 79 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 91 89 86 81 81 82 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 91.5 87 84 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 90 85 80 82 83 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.5 93 88 84 84 86 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 77 75 73 75 76 B.A (Hons) English 94 92 90 89 89 89 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92.25 88 87 86 86 87 B.Com (Hons) 95.5 92 90 88 88 88 B.A (Hons) History 90.25 86.5 84 84 84 85 B.A Programme 89.25 86.25 82.5 81 81 83 B.Com 93.5 91 88 86 86 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 90.33 88.33 85 77 78 81 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92.67 Closed 84 77 81 83 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 85 80 80 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 86 81 80 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 86 80 74 74 79 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 86 84 79 73 73 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 87 85 79 73 73 77 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 85 80 80 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 89 86.67 82 76 76 79 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 90 84 81 81 85.5 B.A (Hons) English 93 89.5 87 85 84 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 76.5 Closed 72 74 75 B.Com (Hons) 94 90 88 86 86 86 B.A Programme 88.75 85.75 82 80.5 80.5 81 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 87.75 86.5 85 83 84 B.Com Closed 89 86 84 84 84 B.A (Hons) History Closed 86 Closed Closed 82 83 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 89 87 81 75 75 79 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 82 74 76 83 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 82 76 77 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 84 78 76 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 86 79 72 72 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88.33 Closed 77 70 70 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 85.33 83 75 68 68 76 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93.5 Closed 84 78 78 84 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 85.33 83 74 68 68 76 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 88 80 78 78 85.5 B.A (Hons) English 92 88 86 83 83 82 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 76.25 Closed 71.5 73 74 B.Com 93.25 88 84.5 82 82 83.25 B.A Programme Closed 85 81.5 79.5 79.5 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 87.5 Closed 84 81 83 B.Com (Hons) Closed 89 86 84 84 84 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 81 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 80 70 72 83 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 86 78 72 72 79 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed 81 72 62 62 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 76 69 69 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 85.67 72 64 64 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed 81 70 62 62 76 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 91 83 76 75 83 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 74 74 84 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 78 72 72 82 B.A (Hons) English Closed 86 85.75 82.75 82 82 B.Com (Hons) Closed 87.5 83 80 80 84 B.Com 92.5 86.5 82.5 79 79 82.5 B.A Programme 88 84.75 Closed 79 78 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed 86 Closed Closed 80 82 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 75.5 Closed 71 71 74 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 86 77 74 74 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91.5 87.25 Closed 83 80 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 76 70 70 82 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 78 66 68 83 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 85 75 68 68 79 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 82 70 70 84 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 90.5 82 75 74 83 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88.33 Closed 73 65 65 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed 80.67 68 60 60 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88 85 69 60 60 78 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed 79 69 60 60 76 B.A (Hons) English 91.5 84 85 82 81 82 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79 75 Closed 70 70 69 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 84 75 71 71 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 86.25 Closed 82 78 81 B.Com 92 85.5 81 75 75 82 B.A Programme 87.25 84 81 78 77 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed 85 Closed Closed 78 82 B.Com (Hons) Closed 86 78 76 76 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 74 68 68 82 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 88 84 70 63 63 78 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 93 91 80 67 67 83 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 84.67 78 66 56 56 74.67 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 69 61 61 78.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 84.67 Closed 66 56 56 74.67 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.5 Closed 81.5 73 73 82.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 57 57 79 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 Closed 76 62 64 82 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 81 73 68 68 85 B.A (Hons) History Closed 84.5 83 Closed 75 82 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 74 Closed 69 69 69 B.A Programme Closed 83.25 Closed 76 75 77.25 B.Com 91.5 84.5 79 72 70 81.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 84.5 74 70 70 84 B.A (Hons) English Closed 82.5 83 81 80 81.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 81 75 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 65 58 60 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 90 80.5 71 71 82.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 78 62 62 83 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed 65 54 55 74.67 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 54 55 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 66 55 58 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 74 58 60 82 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 66 66 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed 65 54 54 74.67 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 71 65 65 85 B.A (Hons) History Closed 83.5 82 83 74 82 B.Com Closed 84 77 68 68 81.5 B.A Programme Closed 82.5 Closed 74 74 77.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 84 70 66 68 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 73 Closed 67 68 69 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 85.5 86 80 72 81 B.A (Hons) English Closed 81.5 81.5 80 79 81.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 64 64 82 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 55 58 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 89 79.5 69 69 82.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86 Closed Closed 50 50 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed 62 50 50 74.67 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 62 50 50 78.33 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed 63 50 50 74.67 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 71 54 56 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 57 57 83 B.A (Hons) Economics 94 Closed 69 61 61 84 B.A (Hons) History 89.25 82 81 82 73 82 B.A (Hons) English Closed 80 80 79 76 81.5 B.A Programme 86.5 81 Closed 72 73 76.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 84 85 78 70 81 B.Com Closed 83.5 75.5 65 65 81.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 72 Closed Closed 65 69 B.Com (Hons) Closed 82 68 62 64 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 70 51 55 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 52 52 83 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 50 53 78 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 62 62 82 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 88.5 79 68 68 82.5 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed 62.33 48 48 74.67 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 48 48 74.67 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 61 48 48 78.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 85 Closed Closed 48 48 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 71.5 Closed Closed 63 69 B.A (Hons) English Closed 79 78 78.5 75 81.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 Closed 68 58 58 83.5 B.Com Closed 83.5 75 63 63 81.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81.5 67 61 62 84 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83.5 84.5 77 68 81 B.A Programme Closed 80.5 Closed 71 71 76.5 B.A (Hons) History 89 81 80.5 81.5 72 79 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.