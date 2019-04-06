ATMA exam preponed: Check revised dates, registration process

AIMS ATMA 2019: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has preponed the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA). The exam which was scheduled to be conducted on May 19 will now be held on May 18, 2019. “In view of elections in some states on Sunday, May 19 we are constrained to prepone ATMA to Saturday, May 18, 2019,” stated the official statement.

The timing of the exam remains the same. The competitive test will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. Candidates will have to report at the venue by 5 pm. ATMA is the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate management programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other courses.

Meanwhile, the registration process is still on. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, atmaaims.com till May 12, 2019. The registration process will close at 5 pm. Candidates will also give to take a print out of the application form, deadline for which is May 13, 2019 (Monday).

AIMS ATMA 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on the link ‘click here to register for ATMA exam’ under important dates section

Step 3: Fill details, click ‘proceed to pay’

Step 4: Fill form, update images and submit

AIMS ATMA 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1298 non-refundable fee. Concession of 25 per cent is applicable for women and 50 per cent for candidates belonging to northeastern states.