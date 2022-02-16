ATMA 2022 exam soon: Check pattern, syllabus, preparatory tips

The ATMA 2022 examination is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2022 by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). The ATMA 2022 admit card will be released on February 24, 2022. ATMA is a national level entrance examination for getting admission to postgraduate management courses.

As for ATMA exam pattern 2022, the exam will be held online, in computer-based mode. The question paper will have objective type/multiple choice questions. Candidates will get three hours to complete the examination. There will be a total of 180 questions divided in six sections. So, ideally, candidates should not spend more than 30 minutes on each section. Each correct answer will fetch +1 marks and each incorrect answer will result in a negative marking of ¼ marks.

The question paper of ATMA 2022 will be divided into three sections, with two parts (I and II) for each section — verbal reasoning, analytical reasoning and quantitative aptitude. The preparation strategies for tackling each topic in ATMA 2022 syllabus are given below:

Analytical reasoning: Topics such as analytical reasoning and verbal reasoning require a lot of practice. Also, it is important to work on speed and efficiency in a limited time during such practice sessions. Go through previous year question papers to get familiarised with the type of questions asked and then practice accordingly. There are a number of mock tests available online; attempt them and try to analyse the results. This will greatly enhance your reasoning abilities.

Quantitative aptitude: This section based on calculations. Practice will be the most important tool to sail through this section. Identify the topics which are your strong points and work on improving your weaker topics and devote extra attention to them. Know the basics of the subject well, find out the tricks to solve particular problems and memorise the formulas by writing them repeatedly.

Efficient and personalised strategies are very important for any examination. Plan your study hours well. This examination will require eight to ten hours of dedicated study, everyday. Keep a portion of these hours for practice and revision which is a must for retaining maximum information. Do not study for long hours at a stretch and take frequent short breaks during the study hours. Preparing a daily routine and sticking to it will help you achieve your goals better. At the same time, keep some time for leisure and hobbies as well to freshen up the mind. Social media and other distractions must be avoided as much as possible.

While attempting the question paper, go through the entire length of the paper and choose a section which seems comparatively simpler and attempt it first. Do not waste time on the tough questions and keep them for the last. Since the wrong answers will fetch negative marking, only those answers should be marked which you are completely sure of, otherwise do not attempt that question. Questions which have not been attempted do not affect the final score.

The questions in ATMA or AIMS test for management admissions range from a medium to a tough level of difficulty. With an efficient preparation strategy, ample practice and self-confidence, one can surely crack the examination and get admission in the various management courses in prestigious colleges affiliated with ATMA. The conducting authorities will release the results for this examination on March 4, 2022.