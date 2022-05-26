ATMA 2022 admit card released; exam to be held on May 29

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit cards for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022 May session today, i.e, May 26, 2022. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official wṁebsite — atmaaims.com.

This year, ATMA exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 29.

Registered candidates can download the ATMA admit card by using the PID and password, which have already been issued to the candidates, to download Secure Exam Browser (SEB).

ATMA 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMS — atmaaims.com.

Step 2: Click on ‘candidate login’

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials

Step 4: Click on ‘download admit card for ATMA 2022’

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the admit card. It is important to note that candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centres without the ATMA 2022 admit card. Applicants are also required to carry one valid photo identity proof at the exam centre.

The ATMA entrance exam is conducted by the AIMS four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecards for admission in various postgraduate (PG) management programmes.